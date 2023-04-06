Study: Ohioans Freaking Love Festivals

click to enlarge
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
An Oktoberfest in Cleveland
With spring and summer fast approaching, a new study confirms what we already know: Ohioans love nothing more than a festival.
In fact, it was the second “most festival-obsessed” state in the union, trailing only Wisconsin, according to Google search trends analyzed by UK-based fast fashion giant Boohoo
.
Whether it’s bacon, pickles, corn, garlic, art, beer, twins
, skunks
or even testicles–yes, testicles
–Ohioans can’t seem to get enough of festivals. Give us a crowd of people, a loose theme, some/a lot of alcohol, and we're in heaven.
The study analyzed searches for the terms music festivals, festivals 2023, festival, festivals, fall festival, summer festival, festivals near me, festival near me and festival outfits. Among these searches, Ohio has the highest rate of residents searching “festival” and “festival near me” in the nation.
The top 10 ranking is as follows:
1. Wisconsin
2. Ohio
3. Louisiana
4. Illinois
5. And 6. Indiana and Kentucky (tied)
7. Pennsylvania
8. Maryland
9. Vermont
10. Michigan
Here's to overcoming Wisconsin and taking the No. 1 spot in 2024.
