Study: Ohioans Freaking Love Festivals

Crowds, slightly overpriced concessions, vendor tents? Count us in

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 9:51 am

click to enlarge An Oktoberfest in Cleveland - Photo by Emanuel Wallace
Photo by Emanuel Wallace
An Oktoberfest in Cleveland

With spring and summer fast approaching, a new study confirms what we already know: Ohioans love nothing more than a festival.

In fact, it was the second “most festival-obsessed” state in the union, trailing only Wisconsin, according to Google search trends analyzed by UK-based fast fashion giant Boohoo.

Whether it’s bacon, pickles, corn, garlic, art, beer, twins, skunks or even testicles–yes, testicles–Ohioans can’t seem to get enough of festivals. Give us a crowd of people, a loose theme, some/a lot of alcohol, and we're in heaven.

The study analyzed searches for the terms music festivals, festivals 2023, festival, festivals, fall festival, summer festival, festivals near me, festival near me and festival outfits. Among these searches, Ohio has the highest rate of residents searching “festival” and “festival near me” in the nation.

The top 10 ranking is as follows:

1. Wisconsin
2. Ohio
3. Louisiana
4. Illinois
5. And 6. Indiana and Kentucky (tied)
7. Pennsylvania
8. Maryland
9. Vermont
10. Michigan

Here's to overcoming Wisconsin and taking the No. 1 spot in 2024.

