Annual SkunkFest Returns to North Ridgeville on Sept. 10

Skunks, skunks and even more skunks

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 7:51 am

Cutie - Vice screenshot
Vice screenshot
Cutie

If you didn't know that some people keep (descented) skunks as pets, or that a bunch of them gather in North Ridgeville in September for what organizers say is the largest skunk convention in the world, welp, you're not alone.

But SkunkFest is now celebrating its 20th year of all things skunks on Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Central Park (7565 Avon Belden Road).

The event, which began as a backyard picnic organized by skunk fan Deb Cipriani, benefits Skunk Haven.

What's on tap? Lots of skunks, for one. But also educational sessions, games, food, and a costume contest.

They ask for attendees to bring a donation of paper towels, blankets, natural grain cereal, no grain dog food or anything that can benefit the shelter for admittance. A small cash donation is also accepted.

No pets permitted, unless that pet is a skunk.

Want a more visual preview? Here's a short piece from Vice.

