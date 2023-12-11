Subpoena Targets Judge Leslie Celebrezze, Dottore Personal Texts

Sought in a lawsuit from the judge's former personal assistant, they allegedly show a romantic relationship between the two

By on Mon, Dec 11, 2023 at 8:13 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze - Gus Chan for The Marshall Project - Cleveland
Gus Chan for The Marshall Project - Cleveland
Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze

This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for their newsletters, and follow them on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit and Facebook.

A lawsuit filed in September against Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze continues to raise questions about the judge’s relationship with her longtime friend and court-appointed receiver, Mark Dottore.

Related
Leslie Ann Celebrezze, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court.

Lawsuit: Judge Leslie Celebrezze Steered Cases to ‘Lover;’ FBI Interviewed Demoted Assistant Over Judge’s Conduct: The assistant claims the judge retaliated against her after legally and dutifully providing public records to a reporter


Subpoenas recently filed in the lawsuit brought by Georgeanna Semary, Celebrezze’s former judicial assistant, seek text messages that, according to court records, Celebrezze sent to Dottore in 2008, saying: “You need to make love to me this week. I feel safe when I am in your arms.” Another subpoena seeks records from a downtown Cleveland hotel that purportedly show Dottore and Celebrezze shared a room on multiple dates in 2018 and 2019.

A response to the subpoenas filed by Dottore’s attorney says the filings should not be visible on the public court docket and calls them “unacceptable” and an “attempt to harass a judge and a prominent local businessman.”

Semary, who worked for Celebrezze since 2009, contends in her lawsuit that she was transferred out of the judge’s office in April and forced to take a $20,000 pay cut after she allowed The Marshall Project - Cleveland to review public court records involving Dottore.

Celebrezze, who serves as the court’s administrative judge through December, has previously denied an intimate relationship with Dottore, telling The Marshall Project - Cleveland that she and Dottore are merely close, lifelong friends.

In August, the Ohio Supreme Court removed Celebrezze from overseeing a Strongsville couple’s divorce, finding the judge bypassed court policy when she assigned the lucrative case to her own docket. Dottore’s office has subsequently billed over $500,000 for legal and other work.

Related
Leslie Ann Celebrezze, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court.

Judge Celebrezze Removed From Controversial Cuyahoga County Divorce Case: Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy found judge violated court rules when taking a case involving her longtime friend


Overall, Dottore has been paid at least another $500,000 in fees since 2017 while working as a court-appointed receiver in divorce cases in Celebrezze’s courtroom. He has not worked on cases in the courtrooms of some of the other judges in Domestic Relations Court.

Related
Leslie Ann Celebrezze, administrative judge of the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court.

Dottore Firm Billed Divorcing Couple Over $500,000 Amid Celebrezze Removal and FBI Questioning: In addition to the $500,000 billed to the Strongsville couple, Dottore has been paid at least $500,000 over the years in other cases connected to Celebrezze.


In the wake of The Marshall Project - Cleveland’s reporting, people connected to the Strongsville divorce case, as well as Semary and others, have been questioned by FBI agents about the judge’s conduct. FBI agents traditionally do not comment on, or acknowledge, ongoing investigations. Celebrezze and Dottore have denied any wrongdoing.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

As Legal Weed Goes Into Effect in Ohio, Employers Deal With Inevitable Policy Changes

By Mark Oprea

Issue 2, which legalized weed across Ohio, went into effect on Thursday.

Hollie Strano Pleads Guilty to DUI Charge, Avoids Jail Time

By Vince Grzegorek

Damage pictured the day after Strano's vehicle struck the fire hydrant

WKYC's Hollie Strano Off Air Following Thanksgiving Day DUI Arrest, Crash

By Vince Grzegorek

Damage pictured the day after Strano's vehicle struck the fire hydrant

Not Everyone Thinks Cleveland's Proposed 'Shore-to-Core' TIF is a Good Idea

By Mark Oprea

Not Everyone Thinks Cleveland's Proposed 'Shore-to-Core' TIF is a Good Idea

Also in News & Views

DNA Testing Refutes Ohio Man’s Claim of Innocence

By Mark Puente, The Marshall Project; Tara Morgan, News 5 Cleveland

Herring at the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield. “If this DNA comes back…and proves me innocent, what will everybody have to say then?” he asked. “Can you give me the 40 years back?”

Regulatory Capture: Randazzo Bribery Indictment Indicates Takeover at Public Utilities Commission of Ohio

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

Sam Randazzo

Cleveland Eviction Defense Fund Gets $1.25 Million Investment to Fight Housing Instability

By Maria Elena Scott

Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin attended an conference about the fund.

Ohio Senate Republicans Are Trying to Change Ohio’s Marijuana Law Before It Goes Into Effect

By Megan Henry, Ohio Capital Journal

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio — AUGUST 17: Roger Davis of Grove City works to remove fan leaves from around the flowers before the marijuana plants are dried, August 17, 2023, at PharmaCann, Inc.’s cultivation and processing facility in Buckeye Lake, Ohio.
More

Digital Issue

December 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us