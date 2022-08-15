Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Team of Experts Enlisted to Help Catch Wallaby Running Loose in Stark County

Stark County, where the wild things are

By on Mon, Aug 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm

Team of Experts Enlisted to Help Catch Wallaby Running Loose in Stark County
Brewster police department

A wallaby has been on the loose in Brewster, OH since at least last Thursday and all attempts to corral it have thus far been unsuccessful.

Mistakenly identified at first as a kangaroo, the wallaby has been spotted multiple times, with officials finalized convinced of its existence after being shown cell phone video of the animal hopping across a road.


“Then we realized, we really did have a wallaby running around,” police chief Nathan Taylor told reporters over the weekend.

Though no one has stepped forward to claim it, officials say it's most likely an escaped pet, as area zoo and animal wildlife agencies didn't report any wallabies missing from their possession.

As for the animal's behavior, it seems to want no part of humans, Taylor said, and has kept its distance while bopping around at night.

Meanwhile, a team of experts is arriving this week to safely capture the wallaby, which the city is keeping tabs on via a drone.

“They have the means and ways to catch it humanely and relocate it into a safer environment,” Taylor told reporters while urging residents to be like the wallaby and keep their own distance. "The main thing we are telling people is don't approach it. We don't know how they would act if cornered."

Additionally, because it unfortunately needed to be said, Taylor asked that no one hunt the animal.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

News & Views Slideshows

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy

Photos From the First Day of the 2022 Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy
Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival

Everything We Saw at the Rock 'n Roll Opening Night of the 2022 Ohio Burlesque Festival
Amber, 1 Years Old, Female

City Dogs Cleveland's Kennels Are Currently Over Capacity, Here Are More Than 100 Of Their Pups Available For Adoption
This Ultra-Contemporary Home In Oberlin Is On The Market For $1 Million Dollars

Welp, You're Going to Have Feelings About This $1-Million Ultra-Contemporary Oberlin Home That Just Hit the Market

Trending

Chronic Absenteeism, Depression, Anxiety Plague Ohio Kids

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

New Headline

Texts, Calendars, Emails Link DeWine to FirstEnergy’s Bribery Scandal

By Jake Zuckerman, Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, OH — MAY 03: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined on stage by First Lady Fran DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Second Lady Tina Husted to celebrate DeWine winning the Republican Party nomination for governor in the Ohio primary election, May 3, 2022, at the DeWine-Husted campaign headquarters, Columbus, Ohio.

With Few Confirmed Monkeypox Infections and Low Vaccine Supply, Ohio State Health Officials Preach Prevention

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff

Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor

By Sam Allard

The Building and Construction Trades Council endorses Kelley on the steps of City Hall.

Also in News & Views

Cleveland Passes Same Body Cam Law that led to Release of Jayland Walker Police Shooting Footage in Akron

By Sam Allard

Attorney Bobby DiCello holds up a photo of Jayland Walker Sunday.

Cleveland Scene Is Seeking Interns for Fall 2022 — And We Pay

By Scene Staff

Cleveland Scene Is Seeking Interns for Fall 2022 — And We Pay

Security Guards at Playhouse Square and other Downtown Properties Want to Form a Union

By Sam Allard

Back in October, Playhouse Square unveiled plans to string a spectacular 20-foot, 8,500-pound crystal chandelier across Star Plaza in downtown Cleveland. The idea is that this piece will be a neighborhood spectacle, admired not only by Clevelanders, but by people from around the world. The chandelier is just one component of the $16 million Theater District transformation, which also includes new gateways, light-up video signage, upgraded lighting and sound systems. Tonight at 5, you can attend a gala ceremony that includes a performance by the pop group Hot Chelle Rae. Admission is free and the lighting takes place at 9:30 p.m. (Alaina McConnell)

Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor

By Sam Allard

The Building and Construction Trades Council endorses Kelley on the steps of City Hall.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us