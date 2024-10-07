The Paradise Galleria, a New Vintage Store, Now Open in Ohio City

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
Haley Morris and Cassie Trainer, friends and now business partners, have long fostered the idea of what The Paradise Galleria (3910 Lorain Ave.), a new "vintage mall of dreams" now open in Ohio City, would one day be.
Through years of hosting dance parties at Mahall's, with themes ranging from '90s video games to Austin Powers and the Spice Girls, they'd think about combining their love of vintage goods with the experiential aspect of gatherings.
“We would always talk about maybe someday we can have our own immersive space to allow people to feel like a kid again, shop and play,” says Trainer.
The 13,000-square-foot modern-spin of a department store that brings all the color and vivacity of their personalities combined with the nostalgia of a mall, opened over the weekend in the former All Things For You space on Lorain.
And, they say, it was all designed to offer a surprise around every corner.
The Paradise Galleria will feature over 20 local vendors and 12 local artists including re:COLLECTION, Frenzy Vintage, Heck’s Revival, Suzy Q’s Redos and more.
“This is a huge dream for us, just to have this amount of space. So like, you know, [we] both curate, we'll make a variety of categories and departments,” Morris says.
The two plan to continue evolving the space with three phrases, where they will begin to host events such as movie nights, and will move forward with Paradise Galleria pop-up shops around Cleveland.
Stop by during normal business hours -- noon to 6 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays, and from noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
