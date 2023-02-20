Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

The Plain Dealer to Begin Printing The Buffalo News Later This year

About 160 jobs will be affected in New York

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 at 3:17 pm

click to enlarge The Plain Dealer to Begin Printing The Buffalo News Later This year
Sam Allard / Scene

The printing presses at 4800 Tiedeman Rd. in Brooklyn, home to the Plain Dealer's newsroom and publishing operation, don't run nearly as often as they used to back when the PD hit doorsteps every morning.

This fall, they'll be running more frequently.

The Buffalo News today announced that it will close its printing presses in the city and instead have the paper printed in Northeast Ohio by the Plain Dealer beginning sometime later this year.

Around 160 jobs at the Buffalo News in printing and distribution will be impacted, according to the outlet's story today.

“Our focus on maintaining journalistic excellence while keeping pace with changing reader habits has led us to a difficult place,” Tom Wiley, publisher of The Buffalo News, told the paper. “This change will allow us to sustain investments in the journalism that is at the core of our mission.”

Plain Dealer/Advance Ohio publisher Brad Harmon didn't respond to a request for comment.

While the imminent decommissioning of the Buffalo News presses most directly impacts that paper, colleges around that area have used the presses for student newspapers. According to a report from WIVB, those schools haven't yet heard what will happen to their arrangements.

“College newspapers rely on bigger organizations to print their editions since obviously, a school like Canisius can’t afford to do that themselves,” an editor of the Canisius College newspaper said. “So, I hope we are able to continue our partnership with the News since, otherwise, we’d have to look elsewhere to print our paper, something we hope to not have to do.”

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

