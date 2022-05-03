Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Three Abortion Funds to Donate to Right Now in Ohio, Which Would Likely Ban Abortions if Roe is Overturned

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 12:35 pm

PHOTO VIA PROGRESS OHIO/FLICKR
Photo via Progress Ohio/Flickr

If the current 5-4 vote tally holds, as Politico reported last night alongside a draft majority Supreme Court decision authored by Justice Samuel Alito, the nation's highest court is set to overturn Roe v Wade sometime early this summer.

Ohio's right wing state legislators have in recent years attempted and succeeded in restricting access to abortions with a frenzy of bills (bans on telemedicine abortions, fetal remains bills, etc), and should Roe fall, they are poised to pass full abortion bans — for example, a "trigger law" that would go into effect without Roe's protection and punish any doctor who performs the procedure with a fourth-degree felony.

While a post-Roe Ohio would join a sad list of Midwest and Southern states where Republicans will eliminate the right to choose despite the fact polls have routinely showed the majority of Americans think abortion should remain legal, many states will remain safe havens for women's health care.

But according to research this year from Ohio State, women in Ohio would have to travel seven to ten-times further in a post-Roe world for an abortion, somewhere between 181 and 279 miles, hurdles that are hard for anyone to clear but ones that will disproportionately hinder access for minorites, the poor, workers without paid leave, and those without a vehicle, to name a few.

"The cost of getting an abortion is greatly increased," Payal Chakraborty, an Ohio State graduate student who led a new study, said recently. "This would require missing work, finding child care, potential overnight stay, travel-related costs in terms of the amount of gas money or needing to access a car, etc."

The best thing you can do, now and if the worst case scenario comes to pass, is to donate to a clinic or an abortion fund, giving resources to those on the ground who pay for and facilitate abortions for women in need, including providing transportation and support.

Three in Ohio that you can donate to right now:

Preterm 

Women Have Options

Agnes Reynolds Jackson Fund

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Ohio News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party
Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade 1880 West 25th St., Cleveland A project that was first announced in 2019 finally reached the finish line in March. Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, which opened in Ohio City, was previously home to Daniels Furniture. The sprawling entertainment complex spans 27,000 square feet spread across two floors. While the all-ages social destination is one cohesive attraction, it is comprised of two separate venues. Cleveland gamers likely will be familiar with 16-Bit, the classic arcade game emporium that for six years lured nerds to Lakewood. Joining that concept is Pins Mechanical, Rise’s duckpin bowling brand. It’s like a playground for high people.

26 Things To Do In Cleveland When You're Stoned AF
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party
Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade 1880 West 25th St., Cleveland A project that was first announced in 2019 finally reached the finish line in March. Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, which opened in Ohio City, was previously home to Daniels Furniture. The sprawling entertainment complex spans 27,000 square feet spread across two floors. While the all-ages social destination is one cohesive attraction, it is comprised of two separate venues. Cleveland gamers likely will be familiar with 16-Bit, the classic arcade game emporium that for six years lured nerds to Lakewood. Joining that concept is Pins Mechanical, Rise’s duckpin bowling brand. It’s like a playground for high people.

26 Things To Do In Cleveland When You're Stoned AF
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

News & Views Slideshows

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center

Everything We Saw at Fan Expo 2022 at the Convention Center
Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party

Photos From Brewdog's Outdoor Patio Grand Opening Party
Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade 1880 West 25th St., Cleveland A project that was first announced in 2019 finally reached the finish line in March. Pins Mechanical Co. and 16-Bit Bar + Arcade, which opened in Ohio City, was previously home to Daniels Furniture. The sprawling entertainment complex spans 27,000 square feet spread across two floors. While the all-ages social destination is one cohesive attraction, it is comprised of two separate venues. Cleveland gamers likely will be familiar with 16-Bit, the classic arcade game emporium that for six years lured nerds to Lakewood. Joining that concept is Pins Mechanical, Rise’s duckpin bowling brand. It’s like a playground for high people.

26 Things To Do In Cleveland When You're Stoned AF
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Northeast Ohio Mansion Is Now on the Market for $3.3 Million

Trending

Here is Trump Endorsing Candidate in Ohio Who Doesn't Exist

By Sam Allard

Here is Trump Endorsing Candidate in Ohio Who Doesn't Exist

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

By Sam Allard

Contempt of Court: We Need to Talk About Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

Workers, Allies, Activists Gather to Celebrate May Day, Starbucks Unionization Efforts

By Sam Allard

Workers, Allies, Activists Gather to Celebrate May Day, Starbucks Unionization Efforts

As Ohio Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week, Workforce Shortages Remain a Problem

By Mary Kuhlman, Ohio News Connection

Between 2010 and 2018, Ohio posted a decline of more than 10,000 enrollees in teacher preparation programs.

Also in News & Views

Cuyahoga County Should Not, Under Any Circumstances, Pour Millions More Dollars into the Freaking Global Center

By Sam Allard

Cuyahoga County Should Not, Under Any Circumstances, Pour Millions More Dollars into the Freaking Global Center

What Cleveland Can Learn From San Antonio, Which Prioritizes Helping Low-Income Residents With Their Water Bills

By Conor Morris, Eye on Ohio

The San Antonio Water System’s external affairs team, who help customers apply for that city’s water discount programs.

What Can Philadelphia Learn From Cleveland’s Water Department?

By Conor Morris, Eye on Ohio

Robert Ballenger, an attorney with Philadelphia’s Center for Legal Services, heads up CLS’ Energy Unit, where he focuses on helping low-income clients keep their lights and gas on, and other utility-related matters.

What Can Cleveland Learn From Philadelphia’s Ambitious Experiment in Water Billing?

By Conor Morris, Eye on Ohio

Janet Gill-Cooks has gotten behind on her utility bills after losing her job during the pandemic last year, and has been struggling to catch up on them, like thousands of other Clevelanders.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us