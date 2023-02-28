Three Cleveland Hotels Receive AAA's 4 Diamond Rating

There are once again no AAA diamonds to be bestowed on Cleveland restaurants, but three Cleveland hotels received the prestigious 4 Diamond ranking from AAA in its recently announced 2022 awards.
The InterContinental Hotel Cleveland, Metropolitan at the 9, Autograph Collection, and The Ritz-Carlton were once again recognized among the country's best. No Ohio hotels rated at 5 Diamonds.
"Diamond designations reflect AAA Inspectors’ commitment to quality and consistency in the hospitality industry. Diamond Inspectors are trained professionals who travel across North America to conduct unannounced, independent, in-person property inspections," the motor club says on its website. "4-Diamond properties offer upscale amenities and distinctive fine dining."
Only about 6% of properties visited by AAA receive the diamond treatment, judged by cleanliness, comfort, cuisine and consistency.
