Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Three Cleveland Hotels Receive AAA's 4 Diamond Rating

Some familiar names once again made the list

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 1:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Three Cleveland Hotels Receive AAA's 4 Diamond Rating
Courtesy The 9

There are once again no AAA diamonds to be bestowed on Cleveland restaurants, but three Cleveland hotels received the prestigious 4 Diamond ranking from AAA in its recently announced 2022 awards.

The InterContinental Hotel Cleveland, Metropolitan at the 9, Autograph Collection, and The Ritz-Carlton were once again recognized among the country's best. No Ohio hotels rated at 5 Diamonds.

"Diamond designations reflect AAA Inspectors’ commitment to quality and consistency in the hospitality industry. Diamond Inspectors are trained professionals who travel across North America to conduct unannounced, independent, in-person property inspections," the motor club says on its website. "4-Diamond properties offer upscale amenities and distinctive fine dining."

Only about 6% of properties visited by AAA receive the diamond treatment, judged by cleanliness, comfort, cuisine and consistency.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Absolutely Nutty Cleveland/East Palestine/15-Minute City Conspiracy Theory, Explained

By Maria Elena Scott

The Absolutely Nutty Cleveland/East Palestine/15-Minute City Conspiracy Theory, Explained

What Norfolk Southern’s History of Accidents Say About the Company and Industry

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

What Norfolk Southern’s History of Accidents Say About the Company and Industry

New York Landlords Promise to Fix Shaker Square Apartment Buildings at Meeting With Frustrated Tenants

By Lee Chilcote, The Land

From left to right, Cleveland city council members Deborah Gray and Blaine Griffin, Yaacov Amar, and Eli and Mordecai Weiss of E&M Management at the Feb. 22 tenant meeting at Our Lady of Peace Church.

Cleveland Has Doubled Down on Collections of Unpaid City Income Taxes

By Mark Oprea

CFO Ahmed Abonamah addressing City Council about the need to ramp up income tax collection efforts.

Also in News & Views

What Norfolk Southern’s History of Accidents Say About the Company and Industry

By Nick Evans, Ohio Capital Journal

What Norfolk Southern’s History of Accidents Say About the Company and Industry

Study Shows Number of Ohio Uninsured Children Could Increase With Loss of Pandemic-Era Coverage

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

New Headline

Study: The COVID-19 Pandemic Prematurely Aged Teens’ Brains

By Freda Kreier, Science News

Scientists continue to discover fallout from having COVID-19, including prematurely aging teenagers' brains.

Ohio Official: Signs of Life Now Present in Waters Near East Palestine Train Derailment After 40,000+ Fish Killed

By Susan Tebben, The Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Official: Signs of Life Now Present in Waters Near East Palestine Train Derailment After 40,000+ Fish Killed
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us