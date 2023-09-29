Utilities Committee Considers Proposal to Install a Comprehensive Fiber Network at No Cost to the City

The proposed network is part of Cleveland's push to close the digital divide.

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 6:23 pm

click to enlarge Construction of the underground network will require trenching to install. - Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock
Construction of the underground network will require trenching to install.
In Thursday’s Cleveland City Council Utilities Committee meeting, an ordinance to partner with telecom company SiFi to build a cohesive, city-wide fiber broadband network passed, advancing to the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

“When we talk about the universal fiber optic telecom network we’re discussing today, we’re talking about an economic multiplier to end all multipliers,” said Austin Davis, senior policy adviser to Mayor Justin Bibb. “This is the infrastructure, the foundational communication medium from which all jobs of the future will, at some level, derive.”

Construction of the underground network, which would require trenching to install and restoration of lawns and sidewalks, is estimated to cost roughly $500 million, according to SiFi President Scott Bradshaw. But the city won’t foot the bill.

“What attracted us to Cleveland is the lack of investment,” said Bradshaw at the meeting. “We cannot put our finger on why, what we can do though is help you and we want to help you at no cost to you.”

If the partnership gets approval, SiFi says it will offer data speeds of at least 1 gigabit per second, possibly much higher—city council communications noted, “The company says they will be able to offer 1 Gigabit to 100 Gigabit data speeds.”

SiFi, which has installed nearly 40 city-wide fiber networks around the country, would only build the network. After installation, it sells wholesale access to internet service providers and cable companies that then sell fiber broadband to residents and businesses.

“The key thing about SiFi as a developer is that what we are looking to identify is underserved communities,” Bradshaw said. “And when SiFi says ‘underserved,’ it really is about that digital divide where ... various internet service providers are segmenting the community with the infrastructure they’re putting in.”

An estimated 35 percent of Cleveland households lack home broadband internet, and 17 percent lack any broadband connection at all. Closing this “digital divide” has been a priority in Council. Last week, the Utilities Committee also passed legislation to use $20 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to partner with nonprofit DigitalC to offer city residents high-speed internet for $18 a month.

“You have significant segmentations of how the private industry is currently putting infrastructure into your community where they are choosing where they wish to put it, they are really segmenting your neighborhoods,” said Bradshaw.

Both the ordinance to partner with SiFi and the ordinance to partner with DigitalC will need to pass in the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee before they can be brought for a vote in Council.

