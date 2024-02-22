Where Refugees in Ohio Are Arriving From

Refugees from Congo and Syria led the way

By on Thu, Feb 22, 2024 at 10:09 am

A Cleveland skyline pic
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
A Cleveland skyline pic

During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettledover 3 million refugeesmaking it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn't immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in the 2022 fiscal year, twice the 2021 total.

Refugee arrivals during the 2023 fiscal year dramatically outpaced the prior two years, reaching over 60,000 from October 2022 to September 2023.

In January 2024, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Congo, Syria, and Afghanistan. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Syria has seen more than 5 million refugees flee to neighboring nations since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages, with an additional 6.8 million people forced from their homes and seeking refuge elsewhere in the country. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Ohio in January 2024.

January refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in January to Ohio:
#1. Congo: 106
#2. Syria: 71
#3. Eritrea: 24
#4. Afghanistan: 21
#5. Somalia: 19
#6. Iraq: 12
#7. Burma: 10
#7. Ukraine: 10
#9. Sudan: 9
#9. Ethiopia: 9
#9. Pakistan: 9
#12. Venezuela: 8
#13. Guatemala: 7
#13. Congo: 7
#15. Mali: 4
#16. Nicaragua: 3
#16. Colombia: 3
#18. Senegal: 2
#19. Guinea: 1
#19. Palestine: 1
#19. Republic of South Sudan: 1
#19. Cameroon: 1

To the U.S. as a whole:
#1. Afghanistan: 1,723
#2. Congo: 1,695
#3. Syria: 1,356
#4. Burma: 765
#5. Guatemala: 540

States that accepted the most refugees in January:
#1. California: 803
#2. Texas: 779
#3. New York: 645
#4. Pennsylvania: 492
#5. Arizona: 401

The article has been re-published from Stacker pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

February 14, 2024

View more issues

