Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Yes, There Is a Rat Problem on Public Square. Yes, Officials Are Aware of and Working on It

As if the jersey barriers weren't bad enough

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 5:48 pm

click to enlarge Efforts to curtail the problem haven't exactly done the trick so far - Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Erik Drost/FlickrCC
Efforts to curtail the problem haven't exactly done the trick so far

It may feel like they're more inconspicuous and camera-shy here than in the subways of New York, for example, but rats most definitely roam the streets and subterranean world of Cleveland.

But as some Clevelanders have noticed, the rodents have this year been more prevalent, and far more visible, in and around Public Square.

(Real ones, not the giant inflatable versions deployed recently by Teamsters Local 507 and Laborers Union 860 in a recent demonstration over stalled negotations between City Hall and some 400 city workers.)

The cause?

The new and massive Sherwin-Williams HQ project next door, which is excavating and disturbing earth unmoved for decades.

"There has been an increase in recent rodent activity in the downtown area due to major construction," Rick Grospitch, GM of the Group Plan Commission, the non-profit that manages Public Square, told Scene. "This increase is common when construction disrupts centuries-old underground locations and replaces drainage lines. The City is able to control the population under normal circumstances, but these disruptions relocate the problem as the rodents seek a new hibernation location.

"The City Health Department has been working diligently to eliminate the problem over the last few months, but it is apparent that there continues to be an issue," he said. "We continue to communicate directly with the Commissioner of Public Health so they may increase their efforts to remediate and eliminate this issue within the Square."

The Cleveland Department of Public Health is indeed on the case, though results, given the scope of the problem, are a work in progress.

"We are working with the Cleveland Group Plan on the issue," a CDPH spokesperson told Scene, noting that Sherwin's Big Dig is indeed the suspected culprit.

Work now includes baiting, identifying areas where the rats are living, and eliminating food sources such as litter.

Tags:

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

More
Scroll to read more Cleveland News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Councilman Brian Mooney Didn't Run Much of a Campaign Against Judge Joan Synenberg, But County Democratic Party Support Carried Him to Victory

By Vince Grzegorek

Councilman Mooney, soon to be Judge Mooney

Here's the Only Explanation You Need About The Onion's 'Greatest Brief Ever Filed,' Done on Behalf of Dude From Parma

By Lee DeVito

The Onion rides to the defense of Parma Man

Ohio Disciplinary Counsel Files Complaint Against Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell Accusing Him of Misconduct in Office

By Vince Grzegorek

Judge Timothy Grendell

Ohio Activists Plan Abortion Ballot Initiative

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shreekari Tadepalli is a medical student at OSU. When asked how she wants to practice medicine she quickly answered “I want to be an abortion provider.” She joined supporters of safe and legal abortion at the Abortion Justice Day of Action rally at the Statehouse.

Also in News & Views

Ohio Disciplinary Counsel Files Complaint Against Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell Accusing Him of Misconduct in Office

By Vince Grzegorek

Judge Timothy Grendell

Ohio Activists Plan Abortion Ballot Initiative

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Shreekari Tadepalli is a medical student at OSU. When asked how she wants to practice medicine she quickly answered “I want to be an abortion provider.” She joined supporters of safe and legal abortion at the Abortion Justice Day of Action rally at the Statehouse.

Ohio Republicans Look to Have Picked Up One Ohio Senate Seat, and Perhaps 2 to 4 in the Ohio House

By David Dewitt, Ohio Capital Journal

The Oho Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio.

Republicans Take All Three Ohio Supreme Court Elections

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal

From left to right, Ohio Supreme Court Justices Sharon Kennedy, Pat DeWine, and Pat Fischer.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us