Instagram Kicks off Kind Comments Campaign with Murals in Cleveland, One of Five Global Cities Chosen

Photo via @streetartohiocity/Instagram
In support of the LGBTQ community and Pride month, Instagram
has chosen Cleveland as one of five global cities to roll out its kind comments campaign.
Local artists Erin Guido
and Joe Lanzilotta
were chosen by the social media company from a list of 20 Cleveland artists to participate in the campaign. They'll paint a mural together today in Ohio City. There will also be an unveiling of a rainbow wall serving as the "officially designated first historic LGBTQ district in Ohio," according to a press release.
Visitors are encouraged to take photos of the artwork and share it on Instagram with a thoughtful comment in support of the LGBTQ community with the #kindcomments.
Last year's Creative Fusion mural project, funded by the Cleveland Foundation, caught Instagram's attention and led them choosing Cleveland as one of the cities for this project.
"I loved the whole mural project that happened last year," Carolyn Merrell, Instagram's public policy manager told Cleveland.com
.
Coinciding with Pride month and the kind comments campaign kick-off, the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland and Ohio City will unveil a historic marker at 7:30 p.m. today at West 29th Street and Detroit Avenue, commemorating the LGBT Community Center's original location.