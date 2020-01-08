Angie’s Soul Café Now Open at New Home on Carnegie in Midtown

click to enlarge
Photo by BurkleHagen
Angie's Soul Cafe
It’s been nearly two years since we first learned of plans to renovate the former Hot Sauce Williams building on Carnegie into a splashy new Angie’s Soul Café
(7815 Carnegie Ave., 216-426-8890). Well, today is the day that diners finally get to see what took so long.
Over the past 18 months, commuters have watched the exterior come alive with all new siding, windows and doors. Inside, the building was stripped down to the studs and completely rebuilt with new flooring, new kitchen, new equipment, new bathrooms, new furniture and pretty much everything else. Recently, the brown paper that covered the windows has come down.
Angie’s Soul Café offers soul food classics like crispy fried chicken, freshly fried fish, daily specials like meatloaf, Salisbury steak and liver and onions, and those irresistible sides like black-eyed peas, collards greens and macaroni and cheese.
What it does not offer is the option to pay in cash. Bring credit cards, debit cards, Apple pay or any other form of digital payment, management advises.
The decision to go cashless was made by owner Akin Alafin, who says that the move is intended to thwart would-be criminals. Alafin survived a robbery and shooting at one of his other properties.
Now that this Angie’s has opened, the store on St. Clair has permanently closed.
Hours going forward will be Sun. – Thurs. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri. & Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
