Popular Tinman Burger to Land Permanent Home at Eugene Kitchen at BottleHouse Lakewood

click to enlarge Ohio City Galley

Michael Schoen made a splash at the Ohio City Galley with his OG Tinman Burger, a double smash burger with American cheese, special sauce, and sweet and spicy pickles on a brioche bun. When Schoen ended his Galley residency at year’s end, fans were understandably heartbroken but clinging to reports that it – and its creator – would soon find a more permanent home.That home has been found in Lakewood, says Schoen.“I was approached by the guys from the BottleHouse about six or seven months ago,” he explains. “They asked me to take over the kitchen space at their brewery in Lakewood. It’s a huge kitchen that isn’t really being utilized.”It’s been about four years since the Cleveland Heights-based brewery took over the former Sullivan's Irish Pub space (13368 Madison Ave.) near the Birdtown neighborhood of Lakewood to focus on its line of meads. The large kitchen, when it was used at all, was the province of pop-up providers and caterers, who supplied the food for a never-ending stream of private events like weddings, baby showers and bachelorette parties.When Eugene Kitchen at Bottlehouse opens in March or April, it will introduce a more constant source of sustenance for bar patrons.“With all of these breweries popping up, you’ve got to have food,” notes Schoen.In keeping with the now-familiar taproom model, the process will be fast-casual, with diners walking up to an open kitchen to order and pay. To that end, a pass into the kitchen will be created. In addition to those Tinman burgers with fries or shoestring onion rings, Eugene Kitchen will offer sandwiches, beer-friendly snacks and a few entrees. Guests can look forward to dips and spreads like housemade ‘nduja, salt cod dip and roasted eggplant served with housemade speck-grain toast. Daily dinner features will be served family-style with all the fixings. Imagine fried chicken or a Sunday roast served with mashed potatoes and Yorkshire pudding.Schoen says that diners also can look forward to considerably lower prices given that the Galley arrangement results in higher tariffs.