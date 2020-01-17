Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Friday, January 17, 2020

Bites

Meatball-Themed Polpetta in Rocky River is Closed

Posted By on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 9:28 AM

click to enlarge EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
Polpetta, the meatball-themed eatery that began life in the tiny kitchen of Porco Lounge and graduated, last year, to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Rocky River, has closed.

"We made the tough decision," says partner Stefan Was. "There was no way that we could keep this thing alive."

While flexible, fun and delicious – with stellar cocktails to boot – the restaurant struggled to earn a regular following on Cleveland's west side. Management tried adding lunch service and introducing new entrees, but being tucked deep into a shopping plaza proved an insurmountable obstacle.




Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

