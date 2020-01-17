Friday, January 17, 2020
Meatball-Themed Polpetta in Rocky River is Closed
By Douglas Trattner
on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 9:28 AM
Polpetta, the meatball-themed eatery that began life in the tiny kitchen of Porco Lounge and graduated, last year, to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Rocky River, has closed.
"We made the tough decision," says partner Stefan Was. "There was no way that we could keep this thing alive."
While flexible, fun and delicious – with stellar cocktails to boot – the restaurant struggled to earn a regular following on Cleveland's west side. Management tried adding lunch service and introducing new entrees, but being tucked deep into a shopping plaza proved an insurmountable obstacle.
