Meatball-Themed Polpetta in Rocky River is Closed

Polpetta, the meatball-themed eatery that began life in the tiny kitchen of Porco Lounge and graduated, last year, to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Rocky River, has closed."We made the tough decision," says partner Stefan Was. "There was no way that we could keep this thing alive."While flexible, fun and delicious – with stellar cocktails to boot – the restaurant struggled to earn a regular following on Cleveland's west side. Management tried adding lunch service and introducing new entrees, but being tucked deep into a shopping plaza proved an insurmountable obstacle.