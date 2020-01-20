End of the Line for Peterson’s Nuts on Carnegie

click to enlarge
For more than 50 years, the Peterson Nut Co. has had a presence on Carnegie Ave. in Cleveland. All that ended earlier this month when owner King Nut
“relocated” the retail shop to its corporate headquarters in Solon (31900 Solon Rd., 440-248-8484).
Peterson Nut Co. has been an iconic Cleveland brand since 1927. Most of those years were spent at 917 Carnegie Ave., where the company maintained a processing facility and factory store. When that building was demolished to make room for a surface parking lot, Peterson moved across the street to a less prominent address. In 2008, Peterson returned to almost the same address (1101 Carnegie Ave.) when it reopened adjacent to the parking lot and across the street from Progressive Field. There it has been ever since.
Peterson Nut was purchased, in 2003, by its competitor King Nut, which was founded in 1937. Today, King Nut employs approximately 350 people by selling its nuts, candy and snack products to retail, vending, airline, food service and private label customers.
The Peterson Nut outlet store at King Nut is open Monday through Friday 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.