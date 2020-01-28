Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Film

Local Horror Film to Screen at Two Upcoming Festivals

Posted By on Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 9:15 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF DISTILLATION STUDIOS
  • Courtesy of Distillation Studios
The locally based production company Fly-By-Wire Films has teamed up with Cleveland’s Distillation Studios to release its newest short film, From Darkness Returned. Produced for the 48 Hour Film Horror Project, the film has been selected to screen at two upcoming local film festivals, the Fun Mill Film Festival that takes place on Feb. 16 at Atlas Cinema Lakeshore in Euclid and the Short. Sweet. Film Festival. that takes place from Feb. 28 to March 1 at the Alex Theatre at the 9 (From Darkness Returned will screen at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 during the Local Filmmakers Program).

A “chilling tale of a religious cult performing ritual sacrifice in order to bring demons in-to this world,” the film won Best Use of the Line and was nominated for Best Writing at last year's 48 Hour Film Horror Project.

Director Rémy Gareau (Nessie’s Wild Ride) and producer Kara Mann (You Can Run) worked together to deliver “a fast-paced, visually stunning and uniquely original horror film that fits somewhere between Rosemary’s Baby and Hostel.” Cinematographer Bryan Robinson’s (Secret Ingredient) provided the “breathtaking visuals” and musician and composer Jacob Kirkwood (ITEM) did the score.



“This was our final 48 Hour Film Project. Murphy's law was definitely in effect
that weekend, and this was without a doubt our most difficult project to date," says Gareau in a statement. "But, once again, our amazing crew and this incredibly talented cast overcame everything, and we ended up with
something really cool that we’re all proud of. It even went on to get nominated for some awards.”

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Reaction to the Cleveland-Filmed 'Bachelor' Episode is Exactly What You'd Expect Read More

  2. Wild Mango at Great Northern Mall has Closed Read More

  3. Cedar Lee to Host Special Screening for Beloved Concessions Worker Read More

  4. Cleveland City Councilwoman Dona Brady is Stepping Down Read More

  5. Proposed Amendment to Raise Minimum Wage to $13 is One Step Closer to Ohio's November Ballot Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation