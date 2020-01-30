Vodka Vodka tickets are moving very fast. Don't miss out on this event!

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Cleveland's First-Ever Taco Week Hits Town in April

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
The first-ever taco-themed restaurant week is coming to Cleveland this spring.

Following the success of Scene's Cleveland Pizza Week and Cleveland Burger Week, the logical next step was to offer a similar concept for tacos. Now Monday, April 6 through Sunday, April 12, Clevelanders can look forward to consuming as many $2 tacos as possible for Cleveland Taco Week — which is to say, all the tacos.

Expect a purchase minimum of three tacos for each participant, adding up to $6 for a meal. And, like with Scene's other restaurant weeks, there will be a stamp-able passport to help keep track of your weekly taco consumption.



At this time participating restaurants are not yet confirmed, but we will update you as those are announced.

Find out more about Cleveland Taco Week, and how to participate in the event, right here.

