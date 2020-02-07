VODKA VODKA IS THIS FRIDAY. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS EVENT!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 7, 2020

Bites

Mobster Who Scammed Flats East Bank With Rascal Flatts and Toby Keith Restaurants Indicted on Fraud Charges

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM

PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace
The Arizona man who masterminded the demise of the Rascal Flatts and Toby Keith-themed restaurant chains, was arrested earlier this week. The Arizona Republic reported that Frank Capri was charged with federal fraud, money laundering and conspiracy Wednesday.

The newspaper was the first to break the story about how Capri, a 52-year-old former New York mobster-turned-informant-turned-Arizona-businessman lured cities all over the country like Cleveland into believing that Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill and Rascal Flatts Bar and Grill would open in their town. Only they never did.

According to the Arizona U.S. Attorney's Office, a federal grand jury indicted Capri, along with his mother and an unidentified individual, late last month. The move comes years after Capri began scamming investors and developers associated with the chain restaurants, making off with millions of dollars.



As some may recall, the Flats East Bank Toby Keith property was first announced in the early 2010s, but by 2015 the whole idea was officially called off. The Rascal Flatts restaurant, which developers didn't know was really owned by the people behind the Toby Keith joint, was announced in 2016, only to be cast aside in early 2019.

Capri is scheduled for an April 7 trial. In the meantime, read a refresher of what exactly went down in the Flats East Bank right here.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Ex-mobster, Rascal Flatts

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Greenhouse Tavern to Permanently Close Following Valentine’s Day or, Possibly, Before Read More

  2. At Jonathon Sawyer's Greenhouse Tavern, Staff Says It Kept an Acclaimed Restaurant Afloat While the Celebrity Chef Went AWOL Read More

  3. Apparently You Don't Have to Pay Your Parking Tickets in Cleveland Read More

  4. Ohio House Moves to End Performance-Based School Vouchers Read More

  5. Owner of Citizen Pie to Open Roman Café in Home of Erie Island Coffee on E. Fourth St. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation