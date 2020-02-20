United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 20, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio Lawmakers Could End Life Sentences Without Chance of Parole for Juveniles

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THINKSTOCK
  • Photo via Thinkstock

Ohio lawmakers are considering changes that could require judicial review for juveniles sentenced to life in prison — a move a wide swath of advocates say could give some young offenders a second chance later in life while saving the state money.

In a hearing before the Ohio Senate's Judiciary Committee yesterday, supporters lined out those arguments in favor of Senate Bill 256, which would create a procedure by which the state's parole board would review exceptionally long sentences for minors. In some cases, minors as young as 15 have been sentenced to as much as 110 years in prison or more for violent offenses.

The language of the Senate bill specifies crimes for which life in prison without parole is a possible punishment and adds provisions specifying that "no person who is not found to have been eighteen years of age or older at the time of the commission of the offense shall be imprisoned for life without parole."



The change in state law would bring Ohio in line with U.S. Supreme Court and Ohio Supreme Court rulings that say that sentencing juveniles to extended sentences without any practical chance of review and eventual release violates the Constitution's 8th Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Some state judges say the proposed law would clear up current litigation involving the state around those high court decisions.

Juvenile justice reform advocates point to neurobiological evidence showing that young peoples' brains aren't fully developed yet and that decision-making abilities are weaker for minors.

"Children are less culpable than adults," Niki Clum of the Office of the Ohio Public Defender told the committee yesterday. "They have less control over their environments. They are more susceptible to peer pressure and their brains, specifically the frontal lobe which is responsible for executive functioning, are not fully developed to weigh long-term consequences."

The Ohio Justice and Policy Center also supports the bill, noting that juvenile life sentences on average cost the state of Ohio more than $4 million each.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changes Name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony to Promote Buffalo Wild Wings Read More

  2. Carrie Cerino's Has Closed After 57 Years in Business Read More

  3. Old Fashion Hot Dogs on Lorain Closing at the End of March After 92 Years of Business Read More

  4. Freddie's, a Philly Sandwich and Fry Shop, Now Open in Tremont Read More

  5. La Casita's New Year-Round Taqueria Nears Opening in New Spot in Painesville Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation