Monday, March 2, 2020

Cleveland Drivers are the Third Worst Speeders in the Country, New Report Finds

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 12:25 PM

PHOTO VIA SCENE ARCHIVES
  Photo via Scene Archives
A new report by Compare Auto Insurance puts Cleveland in third place for cities with the worst speeding problems in the U.S. — which is no surprise as Clevelanders have recently landed on several worst driving lists.

The report revealed that from 2013 to 2017, there were 181 traffic fatalities overall in Cleveland. Of that number, 94 deaths came from a speeding-related incident.

According to the report, speeding accounts for 30 percent of all motor vehicle deaths in the country, claiming the lives of 10,000 people yearly.



The company categorized its findings by demographics, road types, highway systems, location and other contributing factors. The cities were ranked according to the percentage of all motor vehicles fatalities that had at least one vehicle speeding prior to an accident, as these factors contribute to higher fatalities. The report also revealed that about 75 percent of drivers involved in speeding-related fatal accidents are men.

The following 15 cities were found to have the worst speeding problems:
15. Charlotte, North Carolina
14. Stockton, California
13. Chula Vista, California
12. Yonkers, New York
11. Fresno, California
10. Aurora, Colorado
9. Chicago, Illinois
8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
7. Saint Louis, Missouri
6. Washington, District of Columbia
5. Plano, Texas
4. Fontana, California
3. Cleveland, Ohio
2. Irving, Texas
1. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Read the whole report right here.

