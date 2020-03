Cleveland Drivers are the Third Worst Speeders in the Country, New Report Finds

Photo via Scene Archives

A new report by Compare Auto Insurance puts Cleveland in third place for cities with the worst speeding problems in the U.S. — which is no surprise as Clevelanders have recently landed on several worst driving lists The report revealed that from 2013 to 2017, there were 181 traffic fatalities overall in Cleveland. Of that number, 94 deaths came from a speeding-related incident.According to the report, speeding accounts for 30 percent of all motor vehicle deaths in the country, claiming the lives of 10,000 people yearly.The company categorized its findings by demographics, raccordingvehicles these factors contribute to higher fatalities. The report also revealed that about 75 percent of drivers involved in speeding-related fatal accidents are men.The following 15 cities were found to have the worst speeding problems:15. Charlotte, North Carolina14. Stockton, California13. Chula Vista, California12. Yonkers, New York11. Fresno, California10. Aurora, Colorado9. Chicago, Illinois8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin7. Saint Louis, Missouri6. Washington, District of Columbia5. Plano, Texas4. Fontana, California3. Cleveland, Ohio2. Irving, Texas1. North Las Vegas, NevadaRead the whole report right here.