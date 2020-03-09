Three Ohioans Test Positive for Coronavirus, All From Cuyahoga County

click to enlarge Screenshot

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine this afternoon announced that three Ohioans have tested positive for coronavirus. All three are from Cuyahoga County, and all three are in their 50s. Two of them are a married couple who had returned from a cruise on the Nile. The other person had recently returned from the AIPAC conference in Washington D.C. Some attendees of the conference have tested positive in other states."This disease will, temporarily, disrupt our lives. This is certainly no ordinary time. It's important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and the actions we take now will save lives," he said, while announcing Ohio has declared a state of emergency and repeating some of the same advice previously given — avoid crowds, wash your hands, etc.About 1,000 people have used the state's 1-833-4-ASK-ODH coronavirus hotline, he said.