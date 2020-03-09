United We Brunch returns to the Madison Sat., March 14. Limited tickets still available!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 9, 2020

Scene & Heard

Three Ohioans Test Positive for Coronavirus, All From Cuyahoga County

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine this afternoon announced that three Ohioans have tested positive for coronavirus. All three are from Cuyahoga County, and all three are in their 50s. Two of them are a married couple who had returned from a cruise on the Nile. The other person had recently returned from the AIPAC conference in Washington D.C. Some attendees of the conference have tested positive in other states.

"This disease will, temporarily, disrupt our lives. This is certainly no ordinary time. It's important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and the actions we take now will save lives," he said, while announcing Ohio has declared a state of emergency and repeating some of the same advice previously given — avoid crowds, wash your hands, etc.

About 1,000 people have used the state's 1-833-4-ASK-ODH coronavirus hotline, he said.



Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (2)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are Now Both Coming to Cleveland Tuesday Read More

  2. Councilman Says Cleveland Police Can 'Get Creative' in Violating the Rights of People Asking for Money on Highway Exit Ramps Read More

  3. You Can Now Score This 174-Year-Old Hudson Farmhouse for Free, You Just Have to Move it to a New Property Read More

  4. Cleveland, Get Ready for a Dennis! Kucinich 2021 Mayoral Run Read More

  5. Summer House to Open Next Week in Former Swingo's Space in Lakewood Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation