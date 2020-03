Cedar Point is Offering Free Admission May 2-3, But There's a Catch, of Course

Photo via Craig Lloyd/Flickr



-Blue Streak

-GateKeeper

-maXair

-Raptor

-Valravn

-Wicked Twister

-WindSeeker

-Kiddy Kingdom

-Planet Snoopy

-Cadillac Cars

-Cedar Downs

-Dodgem

-Matterhorn

-Ocean Motion

-Scrambler

-Sky Ride

-Tiki Twirl

-Troika



This year's brand new ride, the Snake River Expedition, will not be available during the free pre-season days.



In honor of its 150th anniversary, Cedar Point is offering free admission to its park prior to its official season opener on May 9 for what they're calling the Just For Fun Weekend.Come May 2 and 3, people who've RSVP'd online for the event weekend can enter the Sandusky amusement park for free. However, rides are not free. Anyone wanting to, you know, ride a ride, will need to sign up and pay $20.20 in advance. No tickets will be available the day of the event.For both days, park hours are noon to 6 p.m.