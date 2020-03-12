Email
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Nighttown to Close After the Weekend for Approximately Eight Weeks Because of Coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 7:11 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
“I’ve decided with a very heavy heart – and I can’t believe I’m saying this – I’ve decided to cease operations at Nighttown after service Sunday night,” says a shaken Brendan Ring, owner. “I gathered all of my staff today and told them, for the sake of you guys, for the sake of our customers, and for the sake of our community as a whole, we need to close.”

Despite a sold-out crowd already on the books for St. Patrick’s Day – a lucrative 500-person event – Ring made the difficult decision to shutter the business citing personal responsibility to act.

“We have a moral obligation,” he adds. “We are restaurants; this is where it’s going to spread. Sanitize all you want but it’s coming and it’s going to be a percentage of our population whether we like it or not. And I don’t want to be part of it.”



The closure, he added, would likely last eight weeks, though that could change.
His staff of 55, unfortunately, will need to go on unemployment.

“There is no insurance for this,” he explains. “Everybody will have to go on unemployment and then our rates are going to skyrocket.”

Ring said that just today, his kitchen cooked 250 pounds of corned beef in advance of the festivities, food that will go to staffers and food banks.

“Hopefully, I lead by example and those that can, should.”

Nighttown is located at 12383 Cedar Rd. in Cleveland Heights (216-795-0550).

