Thursday, March 12, 2020

Bites

With a Debt of More Than $1.5 Million, Chef Jonathon Sawyer Files for Bankruptcy

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge DOUGLAS TRATTNER
  • Douglas Trattner
Cleveland chef Jonathon Sawyer and his wife Amelia Zatik Sawyer have filed for Chapter 7 in the the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Cleveland. The filing shows debts that add up to more than $1.5 million, largely to food suppliers like Blue Ribbon Meats, Catanese Classic Seafoods and Chef 2 Chef Foods.

On the other side of that balance sheet are assets totaling approximately $565,000, with most of that being a home in Geauga County valued at $489,000 and vehicles that include a Ford F-150, Mercedes-Benz, Motoguzzi motorcycle and Vespa scooter.

These debts were accumulated through the businesses of Greenhouse Tavern, Trentina and Noodlecat, which all are closed.



If the petition is granted, Chapter 7 typically allows for all debt to be discharged - and often while preserving the family home and other select assets. This is distinguished from a Chapter 13 bankruptcy which typically allows debtors to keep their assets and enter into a repayment plan with creditors.

