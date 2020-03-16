Email
Monday, March 16, 2020

Here’s How to File for Ohio Unemployment Benefits if Your Job Was Affected by Coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 9:18 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
Yesterday, Gov. DeWine made the monumental decision to shut down all restaurants and bars indefinitely in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus. Although, take-out and delivery options are still allowed, the new mandate largely affects all service industry employees.

Many other small businesses have had to make hard choices to lay-off workers as well over the past week, and that number will probably only increase.

However, unemployment options are now in place for anyone who has lost their job during the pandemic. People who have contracted the virus or who have had to self-quarantine on doctor's orders are also eligible for unemployment benefits.



As explained by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services: "An executive order issued by Governor DeWine expands flexibility for Ohioans to receive unemployment benefits during Ohio's emergency declaration period ... In addition, the waiting period for eligible Ohioans to receive unemployment benefits will be waived."

Head to unemployment.ohio.gov to get signed up for unemployment benefits and find out other answers to your questions.

