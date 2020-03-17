Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Cleveland Chef Michael Symon Wants to Help You Cook Good Food at Home During the Coronavirus Shutdown

PHOTO VIA THE FOOD NETWORK
  • Photo via the Food Network
Cleveland's own Michael Symon has launched a series of free, live cooking demos this week to help people who are social distancing at home get in the mood to make food.

“I know everyone is cooped up in their homes trying to get through this crazy situation," Symon said in a recent Facebook video.

Using the Food Network Kitchen's Facebook platform, which is a subscription service offering live cooking demos, Symon is able to interact with fans and home cooks. Expect his forthcoming recipes to include plenty of pantry staple ingredients and take up to 30 minutes to complete.



"To me, food is one of life’s greatest comforts," the former Chew host said. "Cooking and feeding people always makes me feel better and, I think, it will also make everyone else feel a little more normal and better, too.”

Symon is continuing the exclusively free series for the next nine days. Live videos will stream at 5 p.m.

Check out last night's kick-off one-pot chicken dinner recipe below: Of course, for the meals you don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of great Cleveland restaurants offering take-out and delivery too.

