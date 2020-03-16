Cleveland Restaurants and Bars May Have Closed, But These Places Still Offer Take-Out and Delivery

Don't worry, you won't have to exclusively cook at home for the foreseeable future in Ohio. Even though Ohio Gov. DeWine shut down all restaurants and bars, there are still plenty of take-out and delivery options to be had in the Land.
The following list will continue to be updated as time progresses, but for now, here are all the Cleveland area restaurants we've seen that are still open for take-out, delivery or some combination of the two.
-Alfredo’s at the Inn Italian Restaurant
: Staying open for carry outs and curbside pickup.
-Anna in the Raw
: Offering curbside pickup.
-Astoria Cafe & Market
: Open for take-out only.
-Aurelia
: A take-out menu is in the works and starting March 17, the Chagrin Falls restaurant is offering curb-side pickup.
-Batuqui
: Offering take-out and delivery.
-Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern
: They'll still have take-out and delivery options during this time.
-Bomba
and Paladar Latin Kitchen
: Both are carry-out calls, and offering curb-side pick up at all locations.
-Brown Bag Burgers
: Still open for pickup and delivery through Door Dash at its Lorain and North Olmsted locations.
-Broken Rocks Cafe and Bakery
: The Wooster is still making fresh bread and offering carry-out.
-Bruno's
: Take-out and delivery are a go at Bruno's.
-Cafe Tandoor
: Yes, to take-out and delivery.
-Char Whiskey Bar & Grille
: Only offering delivery at this time.
-Cinnaholic
: Open for carry-out and delivery.
-Corky & Lenny's
: Only offering take-out from their restaurant.
-Creekside Restaurant & Bar
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-Crush Wine Bar
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-Dave's Cosmic Subs
: Open for carryout with delivery options on Uber Eats and Door Dash.
-Der Braumeister
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-Don's Lighthouse Grille
: Offering take-out only.
-Don's Pomeroy House:
Offering take-out only.
-Donte’s Restaurant and Pizza Shop
: Carry-out and delivery is offered here.
-Edwins Restaurant, Bakery and Butcher Shop locations
: Still open for take-out and delivery.
-The Fairmount
: Both take-out and delivery options are available here.
-Firehouse Sports Bar and Grill
: The North Royalton spot is offering take-out.
-Graeter's Ice Cream
: The Westlake and Pinecrest locations are offering take-out only.
-Gitta’s Table and Wine Shop
: The Avon Lake spot it open for all carry-out. They are also offering wine and beer.
-Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse
: Both locations are only offering take-out.
-Johnny Mango World Cafe
: Offering take-out and delivery for now.
-Luna Bakery & Cafe
: Both take-out and delivery options are available here.
-Luxe Kitchen
: Both take-out and delivery options are available here.
-Manhattan Deli Bar and Grille
: The Willoughby spot is offering take-out and St Patrick’s Day specials for the beginning part of the week.
-Mason's Creamery
: Offering their ramen menu to go only.
-Marotta's
: Offering take-out only.
-Melt Bar & Grilled
: All locations are offering take-out and delivery.
-Nate's Deli
: To stay open for takeout and begin delivering lunches around the downtown area.
-Ninja City
: Continuing to offer takeout and free delivery.
-Nora
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-Nuevo Mod Mexican
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-Ohio City Pizzeria
: Still open for carry-out and delivery through Door Dash and Uber Eats.
-One Eleven Bistro
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-The Original Pancake House
: The Fairview/Rockyriver and Woodmere/Beachwood locations are all offering take-out.
-Parallax
: You can only get take-out here.
-Pier W
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-Pizza Whirl
: Accepting pick-up and delivery orders.
-Platform Beer
: Offering beer delivery service. Yes, beer to your front door with no delivery fee.
-Quaker Steak & Lube
: Carry-out and delivery options remain.
-Rock Creek Kitchen and Bar
: The spot in Middleburg Heights is offering delivery and take-out.
-Rosa's Pizza
in Broadview Heights: Offering delivery and carry-out.
-Sarita a Restaurant
: Take-out is offered here.
-SASA
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-Scotti's Italian Eatery
: Still offering carry-out.
-Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
: The Brunswick spot is still open for take-out and delivery on Door Dash and others.
-Snapshots Lounge
: The Granville spot is offering carry-out.
-Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe
: Take-out is offered here.
-Taco Tontos
: Open for carry-out only.
-Taki's Greek Kitchen
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-Taste
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-Thyme 2
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-Umami Asian Kitchen
: Take-out is offered here.
-The Waterbury
: Offering a full St. Patrick's Day meal all week long for delivery in Lakewood.
-Winking Lizard
: All locations, with the exception of Gateway, Westerville and Grandview Heights, are open for take-out. All Lizardville locations are closed at this time.
-The Woods
: Offering take-out and delivery options.
-XYZ
: Open for carryout. Both ABC locations are closed.
Obviously, this is not a comprehensive list, but we will be updating as time goes on. Remember to tip well on all deliveries and take-out orders.
