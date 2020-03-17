Dunking on DeWine for Last-Minute Primary Postponement is Really Weird!

Because of 50 confirmed coronavirus cases in the entire state. That's all it took. In a nation already sliding into authoritarianism, yeah, that's terrifying. — Derf Backderf (@DerfBackderf) March 17, 2020

Gov. DeWine (R-OH) has unilaterally removed his state from a position of influence in the Democratic presidential race (March 17 may decide the Biden-Sanders contest). Not impossible that he is lengthening the D fight and helping Trump carry Ohio again. All coincidental of course — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) March 17, 2020

Total chaos from my sources tonight. — Andrew Tobias (@AndrewJTobias) March 17, 2020

Election Day so far: 5/8 election staff are elderly, we were provided with no cleaning supplies, we are missing an ENTIRE blue box (meaning anyone who comes to this precinct cannot vote), we are missing 2 election judges & nobody is answering our calls. pic.twitter.com/aPfmZ5McCt — rebecca 🌹🔥 (@rebeccapearl21) March 17, 2020