Local Animal Shelters In Need of Foster Families for Dogs, And Social Distancing Is a Lot Better With Puppers So Help Them Out

Photo by Brett Zelman
Chimp and Zee were rescued from the Cuyahoga County Shelter in 2012
The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
(9500 Sweet Valley Drive, Valley View) is in need of families to foster dogs, and with everyone basically home for the foreseeable future, the organization is hoping to find homes for some pups in need.
The Valley View shelter currently has about 60 dogs and director Mindy Naticchioni says they have foster homes for about half of them so far. And while that's a start, many situations fall through and they could not only use homes for the other 30 but backups for those already placed.
The most difficult dogs to place are the dogs that need to go into a home with no other pets. "Often times, people fostering animals already have other animals in their homes, so those are the hardest fosters to find," said Naticchioni.
They also still have dogs up for adoption as well as fostering.
The shelter is currently asking foster families to take dogs for at least 6-8 weeks, but are admittedly unsure of how long it will really be. Being a county program, the shelter must close along with most other county buildings, which is why they need to get the dogs out.
You can come see the available dogs by appointment or visit their website. Call to set up an appointment at 216-525-7877 or shoot them an e-mail at infoccas@cuyahogacounty.us.
The Animal Protective League (1729 Willey Avenue, Cleveland)
is following the same protocols, setting up appointments by phone at 216-771-4616
. You can see their available dogs here
.
Same goes for Cleveland Animal Care and Control, the city of Cleveland's animal shelter, also known as City Dogs. You can find more information from them at their Facebook page, or call 216-664-3476.
While the shelters would be able to keep their animals for the time being, they're desperately trying to find homes for animals in case they get an influx of rescues and have nowhere to put them.
If you want to see the dogs still available to foster, check out their Facebook page
. Social distancing is way more fun with a pup by your side.
Naticchi0ni also says that fostering the dogs will help get them adopted in the long run because they'll know more about their animals after being placed in a foster home for 6 to 8 weeks and will be better able to match them with the right family when the time comes.
As far as the county and picking up stray dogs, they are still doing so, but keeping it only to emergency calls for injured or hurt strays. They're asking citizens to do what they can for other strays for the time being.