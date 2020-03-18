Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Scene & Heard

Please Consider Donating to Cleveland Scene to Sustain Local Journalism

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 3:33 PM

screen_shot_2020-03-18_at_3.32.10_pm.png

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to cover issues that matter, and to spotlight Cleveland's active cultural scene.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – always has been – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe that everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community. At a time when local reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future.

If you're able to, please make a donation Scene Magazine today.

Tags: ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (2)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Scene

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Dropkick Murphys to Stream Tonight’s Concert From Boston Read More

  2. Here’s How to File for Ohio Unemployment Benefits if Your Job Was Affected by Coronavirus Read More

  3. City of Cleveland Will Suspend Evictions Due to Coronavirus Hardship for Two Months Read More

  4. Cleveland Restaurants and Bars May Have Closed, But These Places Still Offer Take-Out and Delivery Read More

  5. Dunking on DeWine for Last-Minute Primary Postponement is Really Weird! Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation