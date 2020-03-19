Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Arts District

Oberlin Conservatory Streams Its Faculty Concert Today and the Rest of the Virtual Classical Picks of the Week

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 1:43 PM

Live streams, re-broadcasts, digital archives, and YouTube channels — here are some videos of performances to keep you occupied during social distancing.

Beginning locally, some performances are still taking place via live stream, without an audience. On Thursday, March 19 at 4:30 pm, Oberlin Conservatory will stream a faculty and guest concert from Stull Recital Hall. Flutist Alexa Still, cellist Mihai Tetel, and pianist Evan Hines come together in Heitor Villa-Lobos’ Assobio a Játo (“Jet Whistle”) and Valerie Coleman’s 2019 Amazonia.

Piano Cleveland, the presenting organization of the Cleveland International Piano Competition, has announced a new weekly series called The Quarantine Concerts, to be streamed every Thursday at 7:30 pm from Steinway Piano Gallery Cleveland. The first concert, on March 19, will feature pianist Yaron Kohlberg as well as the piano duo of Natsumi Shibagaki and Irwin Shung. Online audience members have the opportunity to offer their support directly to these artists by donating to Piano Cleveland’s Musicians’ Fund.



Apollo’s Fire has just announced a new video series. Click here to join the “Music for the Soul” Facebook group.

For more music closer to home, several ensembles and musicians based in Northeast Ohio offer impressive YouTube channels with full-length performances, including ACRONYM, Antonio Pompa-Baldi, Apollo’s Fire, CityMusic Cleveland, Cleveland Chamber Choir, Colin Davin, James Wilding, Jason Vieaux, La Tanya Hall, Les Délices, No Exit, Splinter Reeds, and Quire Cleveland.

Published on Cleveland Classical 3/18/2020.

