Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 20, 2020

Scene & Heard

Today's One Good Thing: Fran DeWine's Chicken and Noodles

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM

Every day, while most things in this forsaken world suck, we'll offer one thing, just one little thing, that doesn't.

Today:

Fran DeWine, the first lady of the state of Ohio, shared her family's chicken and noodles recipe on Twitter this week. As we all hunker down, stay home, and cook our way through the hours of boredom, few things satisfy like comfort food, especially simple comfort food, and hell if chicken and noodles doesn't sound like just the thing for a cold Saturday.




Enjoy your weekend, Cleveland. Stay home, stay safe.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio May Have Had its First Coronavirus Death Read More

  2. St. Ignatius Hockey Team Featured on ESPN's 'SportsCenter' Read More

  3. Here's a List of Ohio Craft Brewers Offering Beer for Carry-Out and Delivery Read More

  4. Local Animal Shelters In Need of Foster Families for Dogs; Social Distancing Is a Lot Better With Puppers So Help Them Out Read More

  5. West Side Market Vendors Now Offering Call-Ahead Ordering, Curbside Pickup Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation