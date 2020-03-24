Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Scene & Heard

Census: Consequences of Missing a Child Last a Decade

Posted By on Tue, Mar 24, 2020 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amid a global pandemic, the once-a-decade census of Americans goes on, and groups want to ensure young children are counted this year.

Millions of federal dollars are at risk if every child isn't counted, and nearly 2 million kids age 5 and younger were missed in the 2010 census. Deborah Stein, network director with Partnership for America's Children, noted census figures determine funding for child care, medical care, housing and other programs that give children their best start in life.

"If you want to make sure there's more funding for your schools and for all the services your child needs, make sure you count everybody from birth on in your household, because the consequences of missing a child last a decade, and that's most of their childhood," Stein said.



The census takes about 10 minutes to fill out and can be done by phone or online at 2020census.gov. So far, 22% of Ohio households have self-responded to the census.

Ohio Development Services Agency director Lydia Mihalik said the census count also determines Ohio's representation in Congress.

"Actually this year, with this particular census, Ohio is projected to lose at least one seat in Congress," Mihalik said. "And if we think about that, that's one less Ohio voice sharing Ohio values in national decision-making."

Children younger than 5 are by far the largest of any age group missed in the census, and young black and Hispanic children are missed at more than twice the rate of young white children.

Sarah Brannon, managing attorney with the ACLU Voting Rights Project, said some people don't know that all kids should be counted. And others might question the security of census data.

"We have to be candid that there's some distrust of the current administration and the fact that the current administration has not followed all of the norms in lots of different circumstances," Brannon said. "And so that leads some populations to be particularly distrustful of the process."

Brannon noted the census has some of the strongest privacy protections in federal law, and census workers face stiff penalties for failure to maintain the confidentiality of census data.

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Ohio to Implement Shelter in Place (STAY HOME) Order, Strictest Measure Yet to Combat COVID-19 Read More

  2. These Essential Businesses Are Allowed to Stay Open After Ohio's 'Stay at Home' Order Goes Into Effect Tonight Read More

  3. Cleveland Virtual Tip Jar Created to Help Local Service Industry Workers During COVID-19 Shutdown Read More

  4. Maybe Cleveland Shouldn't Give Away Millions to Sherwin Williams on the Precipice of Economic Collapse Read More

  5. Planned Parenthood Responds to Ohio Attorney General's Order to Cease Non-Essential Abortions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation