Friday, March 27, 2020

Bites

Dave's Markets Buys Cleveland and Columbus Lucky's Market Locations

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 2:28 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps

While Lucky's Markets filed for bankruptcy and the majority of its stores earlier this year, the Cleveland location remained open.

This week, it got a new owner.

Dave's Markets bought that store and the Columbus-area Lucky's Market at auction for a total of $1.25 million.



The sale will be finalized next week.

A request for comment from Dave's wasn't immediately answered, though the Bedford-based chain is expected to release a statement this afternoon.

About 500 employees work at the six locations sold at auction; they will be offered jobs, according to today's announcement. 

