Dave's Markets Buys Cleveland and Columbus Lucky's Market Locations

While Lucky's Markets filed for bankruptcy and the majority of its stores earlier this year, the Cleveland location remained open.This week, it got a new owner.Dave's Markets bought that store and the Columbus-area Lucky's Market at auction for a total of $1.25 million.The sale will be finalized next week.A request for comment from Dave's wasn't immediately answered, though the Bedford-based chain is expected to release a statement this afternoon.About 500 employees work at the six locations sold at auction; they will be offered jobs, according to today's announcement.

