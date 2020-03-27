Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 27, 2020

Scene & Heard

Local COVID-19 Relief Fund Organized to Buy Gift Cards and Takeout From Local Restaurants to Distribute to Needy Families and Healthcare Workers

Posted By on Fri, Mar 27, 2020 at 3:40 PM

Photo via Medworks
  • Photo via Medworks


Medworks, the Northeast Ohio non-profit that helps provide access to medical care for those in need, has launched the COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist families in need, as well as frontline healthcare workers and local restaurants.

They are asking for donations, like so many other folks. The difference here is that your donation works on two fronts: 75% of the funding will be used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants and grocery stores. They’ll then distribute the gift cards to vulnerable families to purchase take-home food.



The other 25% of funding will be used to purchase food from local restaurants to provide meals for the dedicated frontline healthcare workers at local hospitals.

“100% of the funds raised will go directly to support the community through the purchase of food and gift cards from local restaurants and grocery stores,” Executive Director Jenn Andress said.

“We are all affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our most vulnerable families and our frontline caregivers may feel the most impact. With school closings and job losses, many families are finding it more challenging than ever to access food and resources. Local restaurants are strained due to mandated dine-in closures. Our health providers are working tirelessly on the frontlines to help those affected by COVID-19,” the organization said in a statement.

In addition to the relief fund, Medworks was already helping the area in a multitude of ways including loaning their two medical field hospital tents to partner hospitals to triage patients in need of care, coordinating with Camping World of Akron to secure a generous donation of RVs to be used as respite areas for frontline hospital workers and donating medical supplies such as masks and gloves to several healthcare facilities. They have also increased efforts to virtually assist patients in locating primary care sites for medical care, make connections to food assistance programs, answer questions about health insurance as well as help with enrollment.

 You can donate directly to the relief fund at medworksusa.org/relief-fund.

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Metroparks Reminds You Not to Be an Asshole If You Visit a Park During the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  2. Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Cuyahoga County by Zip Code Read More

  3. Phone Data Shows That Ohio is Very Good at Social Distancing Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  4. Dr. Amy Acton: Ohio Could See 6,000-8,000 New COVID-19 Cases Per Day at Peak Surge Read More

  5. Trader Joe's Confidential: Employee Worries the Company Isn't Taking Coronavirus Safety Seriously Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation