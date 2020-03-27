Local COVID-19 Relief Fund Organized to Buy Gift Cards and Takeout From Local Restaurants to Distribute to Needy Families and Healthcare Workers

Medworks, the Northeast Ohio non-profit that helps provide access to medical care for those in need, has launched the COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist families in need, as well as frontline healthcare workers and local restaurants.
They are asking for donations
, like so many other folks. The difference here is that your donation works on two fronts: 75% of the funding will be used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants and grocery stores. They’ll then distribute the gift cards to vulnerable families to purchase take-home food.
The other 25% of funding will be used to purchase food from local restaurants to provide meals for the dedicated frontline healthcare workers at local hospitals.
“100% of the funds raised will go directly to support the community through the purchase of food and gift cards from local restaurants and grocery stores,” Executive Director Jenn Andress said.
“We are all affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and our most vulnerable families and our frontline caregivers may feel the most impact. With school closings and job losses, many families are finding it more challenging than ever to access food and resources. Local restaurants are strained due to mandated dine-in closures. Our health providers are working tirelessly on the frontlines to help those affected by COVID-19,” the organization said in a statement.
In addition to the relief fund, Medworks was already helping the area in a multitude of ways including loaning their two medical field hospital tents to partner hospitals to triage patients in need of care, coordinating with Camping World of Akron to secure a generous donation of RVs to be used as respite areas for frontline hospital workers and donating medical supplies such as masks and gloves to several healthcare facilities. They have also increased efforts to virtually assist patients in locating primary care sites for medical care, make connections to food assistance programs, answer questions about health insurance as well as help with enrollment.
You can donate directly to the relief fund at medworksusa.org/relief-fund
.