Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Scene & Heard

Ohio, National Unemployment Numbers Hit Record Highs Due to Coronavirus Shutdowns

Posted By on Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge ODJFS
  • ODJFS

Ohio again saw a massive increase in unemployment claims last week, according to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

More than 272,000 people in the state filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending last Saturday — up from the previous week's 187,700 filings. That number was the highest it has been in decades.

Those massive numbers have led to difficulty accessing the state's unemployment benefits system, many applicants report. ODJFS and other state officials say they've worked to increase the unemployment benefit website's capacity and have added call center employees as well.



A similarly grim picture unfolded nationally according to the U.S. Department of Labor, which tracked a record 6.65 million people filing unemployment benefits last week. That was double the record 3.3 million claims the week before.

The wave comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and governors in other states last month ordered mass public gatherings canceled, restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers and non-essential businesses to shutter to try and slow the spread of the pandemic coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Ohio health officials have confirmed more than 2,500 cases of the virus here, causing 65 deaths and 679 hospitalizations. Kentucky has seen at least 670 confirmed cases and 20 deaths from the virus.

The novel coronavirus has infected at least 216,000 people across the U.S. and has caused at least 5,000 deaths.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Mike DeWine Dispatching National Guard to Cleveland, Columbus Cincinnati to Prepare for COVID-19 Surge Read More

  2. Fearful Cleveland Clinic Nurse On Hospital's PPE Policies: "The Clinic Should Be Creating the Standard of Care, Not Lowering It" Read More

  3. Hello Please Enjoy This Brilliant and Accurate Emoji Map of the State of Ohio Read More

  4. Ohio Restaurants Lost $700 Million in Sales in March Due to Coronavirus, 10% Foresee Closing Permanently in April Read More

  5. ESPN's Airing Games 5 and 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals Tonight Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation