Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 3, 2020

Scene & Heard

Six Cuyahoga County Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 9:27 AM

The Cuyahoga County Jail. - FLICKRCC
  • FlickrCC
  • The Cuyahoga County Jail.
Six Cuyahoga County jail inmates are presumed positive for COVID-19, the county announced this morning.

Those inmates, whose ages were not released, are in quarantine. None of the six were recent entries, arriving between July 2019 and February 2020, meaning they contracted it inside the facility.

All six were housed in the same pod.



“There’s no way these six inmates brought COVID-19 into the jail,” Armond Budish said at this morning's daily county press briefing.

In the weeks leading up to the expected surge in coronavirus cases, local judges, prosecutors and others worked to bring down the jail's population, which had been around 2,000 inmates throughout recent history, by releasing low-level offenders and the elderly in a preventative effort to make the facility less susceptible to an outbreak, or at least a deadly one. Officials said the current population is at 1,021, about half of the usual operating average prior to the pandemic.

"We are prepared for this," Budish said.

Jails and prisons are uniquely problematic petri dishes for the spread of the disease. Advocates have pushed for even further reductions in jail populations and increased testing, as to identify positive patients and separate them from other inmates and guards.

Corrections officers who interacted with those inmates have been sent home and the jail is trying to determine what other inmates and areas those who tested positive interacted with this week.

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Mike DeWine Dispatching National Guard to Cleveland, Columbus Cincinnati to Prepare for COVID-19 Surge Read More

  2. First Positive COVID-19 Test at an Ohio Prison is Worse Than it Seems Read More

  3. Fearful Cleveland Clinic Nurse On Hospital's PPE Policies: "The Clinic Should Be Creating the Standard of Care, Not Lowering It" Read More

  4. Hello Please Enjoy This Brilliant and Accurate Emoji Map of the State of Ohio Read More

  5. Ohio's Stay Home Order Extended to May 1, Coronavirus Deaths Increase 25% Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation