Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 10, 2020

Scene & Heard

After Being Given "Opportunity" to Cover Cleveland's Outlying Counties, 10 of Remaining 14 Plain Dealer Reporters Have Walked Instead

Posted By on Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 5:11 PM

SCENE
  • Scene

Fourteen Plain Dealer journalists were left after last Friday's massive layoffs that saw 22 staffers depart. Those who remained were subjected, on the very next business day, to the cruelest and perhaps final installment of local union-busting by Advance Publications and the Newhouse family.

They were told, with just four exceptions, that they could keep their jobs but not their beats, or even their geographic coverage area. They would be dispatched to cover the hinterlands of Cleveland, not Cleveland itself. Should they remain, they would serve as a bureau covering Cuyahoga's surrounding counties, but not Cuyahoga itself, and not so much of those counties that the news could be considered statewide in importance. That Burger King going up in Portage County? That's more the speed for DART-award winner Rachel Dissell, or for Ginger Christ, who was covering, as of this week, Cleveland's major hospital systems and the coronavirus pandemic, or Patrick O'Donnell, one of the state's best education reporters.

They and their colleagues were asked to let management — including whatever is left of the man who goes by the name of Tim Warsinskey and nominally occupies the position of PD editor-in-chief — know this week whether they would be willing to suffer those personal and professional indignities while their beats of education and real estate and more were handed off to their non-union sister newsroom at Cleveland.com, which, luckily for the readers of Northeast Ohio and of utmost concern to Advance Publications, is not likely in a financial position to hire new reporters to cover those major beats in the foreseeable future.

Today, as Warsinskey announced on behalf of the family that owns the newspaper and also recently completed a $730 million cash purchase of the Iron Man competition and brand, 10 of those 14 journalists told Advance to fuck off. Those included Dissell, Christ, O'Donnell, Gus Chan, Laura DeMarco, John Petkovic, Lisa DeJong, Michelle Jarboe, Phillip Morris, and Greg Burnett.



Four reporters remain, and they are damn good reporters and no one should begrudge their decisions. "The Guild stands with its brothers and sisters who remain: John Caniglia, Susan Glaser, Steven Litt and Terry Pluto. Subscribe, support them and read their work," the PD union said in a statement.

As for the rest of the situation, however...

In a piece announcing the news — with a headline and framing that not only doesn't mention the county-wide coverage plan but suggests these journalists volunteered in a situation that was not an impossible and humiliating choice, as if they decided to quit over the lack of free snacks in the kitchen in an entitled temper tantrum and not being exiled in a vindictive and evil move to crush the nation's first news guild — Warsinskey lied some more and wrote emptily, without shame, and in service to Advance once again, as is the habit of his columns, that the paper would still be filled with all the most important news in Northeast Ohio, remaining a vital source of information to its subscribers and readers thanks to the contributions of the "dominant digital news source in Ohio" in Cleveland.com, which has produced a "large percentage of the journalism in The Plain Dealer every day since 2013" anyway.

There are still "nearly 70" journalists covering Northeast Ohio for the company, he wrote. It's just that only six of them belong to the Plain Dealer or the union.

"It is always difficult to watch our friends and talented colleagues leave our newsroom. That was true last week and it’s true today. However, the individuals leaving today made personal decisions to voluntarily leave The Plain Dealer. I respect them and their decisions," he wrote, or at least added his byline to something that landed from Advance corporate in his email box. (Emphasis added.)

The Guild, in a statement issued this afternoon, found this and other parts of his argument as laughable and insulting as they read.

"The Plain Dealer and its out-of-state owners put dedicated and seasoned journalists in an impossible situation earlier this week in a blatant attempt to embarrass them by banning most of them from reporting on Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the state. For many, that meant being kept from covering the topics they know best and in many cases are regarded locally and nationally as experts," the Guild said.  "If not for the Guild’s collective bargaining agreement, the union would not have been able to negotiate with the company an exit that allowed these workers to keep their earned severance and have health care during a pandemic."

Further, that "Warsinkey noted the good work at cleveland.com, a newsroom he doesn’t manage and, until recently, refused to coordinate coverage with him."

"These departures are emblematic of a larger challenge our industry is facing," Warsinskey wrote.

That part is true, just not the way he meant it. 

Tags: , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Plain Dealer Editor Tim Warsinskey is a Liar and Advance Publications Doesn't Give a Shit About Cleveland Read More

  2. Plain Dealer Put Out to Pasture. In Final Death Blow, Remaining Reporters Given Impossible Choice Read More

  3. The Cleveland Indians Become the Cleveland Colonizers on Brockmire Read More

  4. At Ohio's Elkton Federal Prison "Fucking Everybody Just Fucking Dying" From COVID-19 Read More

  5. Study: Upset Stomach First Sign of Illness for Some COVID-19 Patients Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation