The Cleveland Indians Become the Cleveland Colonizers on Brockmire

Season 4 of Brockmire — a delightful, vulgar and incisively funny IFC show about a bombed-out, substance-addled baseball announcer, played by Hank Azaria, who attempts to claw his way, personally and professionally, out of the gutter — jumps ahead a decade to the 2030s where the show, which was written and filmed before the rise of the coronavirus, warns of the cataclysmic arrival of general horror and specific carnage that feel inevitable given the human race's trajectory. This includes not only regional wars amid the hellscape of climate change but also the arrival of a virus that kills a large chunk of the population and the continued slide of Major League Baseball into irrelevancy. Fun fictional world, guys.Anyway, this week's episode has a Cleveland connection.As the owners — a group of soulless rich men who, through disinterest and disinvestment, have allowed the once-treasured sport to wither and die and who care about that fate not for the fans but only insomuch as it affects their reputations and ability to squeeze profit from it (wait, is this show about newspapers and not baseball?) — stare down possible exits, a test balloon is floated by a consultant, played by Amanda Peet: The owner of the Cleveland Indians would take a blind offer, meaning the owners wouldn't get to vet the buyer to ensure he is as soulless as they are, but the offer would be far above market value.They decide to forge ahead.The buyers, as it turns out, are a group of Native American tribes who have grown immensely wealthy off casino revenue from white Americans spending their Depression dollars gambling, and they quickly announce a name and logo change.Meet the Cleveland Colonizers.

