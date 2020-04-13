Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Monday, April 13, 2020

Scene & Heard

Here's What the New Browns' Uniforms Likely Look Like

Posted By on Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 9:25 AM

Your Cleveland Browns will unveil new uniforms this Wednesday to replace the duds unveiled just five years ago, which then became the subject of  instant criticism and derision.

The team has teased a return to a more classic look and, based on what Paul Lukas of Uni Watch has reported this morning, with renderings based on visuals passed along by a source as the uniform-design process looked as of 2018, that's exactly what we're going to see.

Things could have changed since that point, as Lukas cautions, but for the most part, what Uni Watch posted today is likely something very close to the final version.

Click over to check out the full visual breakdowns, including what to expect from the new Color Rush design (hint: super minimalist.)

