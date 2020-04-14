Support Local Journalism. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Scene & Heard

'We're Not Afraid of Any Virus': Crowds Gathered Outside of Ohio Statehouse Protesting Coronavirus Shutdowns

Posted By on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge FB SCREENGRAB
  • FB screengrab
Crowds gathered outside of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus during Gov. Mike DeWine's daily COVID-19 press briefing on the afternoon of April 13 to protest statewide shutdowns.

This isn't the first protest regarding the pandemic-related business closures and stay at home order: About 75 protestors gathered on Thursday, April 9 according to an article by WOSU.

Virtually none of today's protestors can be seen wearing cloth face masks at the gathering — although there's definitely at least one person in a Guy Fawkes mask — and it appears the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended six-foot social distancing guideline to prevent the spread of the virus was largely ignored.

Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler posted about the protestors on her Twitter. You can see their signs proclaiming things like, "Open Ohio: We want our rights back" and "My inherent rights don't end where your fear begins."



Notable anti-vaccine advocate Scott Shoemaker attended the protestor rally, interviewing several participants about where they came from and why.

One protestor, a Cleveland-area nurse named Jessica who was recently let go from her outpatient job because she says there weren't enough people coming in, explains that she came down to show her kids how important their freedoms are and explains "we're not afraid of any viruses."

Another interviewee from Findlay named Brittany traveled to the protest with her 19-month old baby, noting that she doesn't believe the shutdown is within the scope of Gov. DeWine's power.


Protestors can be heard in the background chanting "O-H-I-O Acton's got to go" and "Open Ohio now." Many also appear to believe that the Ohio Department of Health and Acton are falsifying their case numbers.

According to Shoemaker, he believes there were about 200-300 people at the rally.

As of today, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting 6,975 total cases of COVID-19 under their new method, which includes the CDC's expanded case definition of probable infections. In addition, more than 2,000 people have been hospitalized, 613 have been admitted to the ICU and 274 have died.

Despite protestors' concerns, the Ohio Department of Health and Dr. Acton constantly reiterate the importance of social distancing and other measures taken by the state to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Scene Magazine has been keeping Cleveland informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources, especially as we all deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everything Scene is about -- our stories, our events, our advertisers -- comes down to getting together. With events on hold, and no print distribution for the foreseeable future, every little bit helps.

A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Scene. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. If Your Name is Brad and You Visited the Cleveland Sign at Edgewater on March 13, Someone is Looking for You Read More

  2. Here's What the New Browns' Uniforms Likely Look Like Read More

  3. Jesus Christ, Cleveland.com is Now Asking for $10/Month "Voluntary Subscriptions" Read More

  4. Media Watchdog Names Sean Hannity as a Chief Source of Coronavirus Misinformation Read More

  5. Cleveland.com Editor Chris Quinn Melts Down in “Delirious” Defense of Cleveland’s “Thriving” Journalism Industry Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation