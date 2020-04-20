Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Monday, April 20, 2020

Instagram Offers Mental-Health Support for Struggling Teens

Posted By on Mon, Apr 20, 2020 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing folks to cope with loneliness, job loss and grief, the National Alliance on Mental Illness is teaming up with Instagram to connect young people to mental health support resources during this challenging time.

On its Instagram page, NAMI is posting tips and recommendations to help folks feel less vulnerable and more connected. The organization's chief medical officer Ken Duckworth said the project is targeting young people because three-quarters of all mental-health vulnerabilities begin before age 25, and social distancing could intensify those feelings.

"Our goal is to get resources, get things that are easy for them to digest and to make it appealing for young people to have a conversation about what all of us are experiencing, which is a challenge to our sense of routine and, in some cases, the development of anxiety problems," Duckworth said.

For tips, go to NAMI's Instagram account at @NAMICommunicate or call their hotline at 1-800-950-NAMI.



If you're feeling anxious while stuck inside alone during the pandemic, Duckworth recommended limiting news intake and avoiding social media before bed. He said social distancing doesn't have to mean social isolation and recommended reaching out and strengthening relationships.

"If you have an elderly neighbor you can shop for or you want to reach out to a nephew you haven't talked to in a while - if you can find meaning in adversity, that seems to predict long-term well-being from adverse situations," he said.

According to federal data, about 10 percent of Ohio youth between 12 and 17 years of age reported suffering from at least one major depressive episode over the past year. The NAMI Ohio chapter has more resources online at namiohio.org.

