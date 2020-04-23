Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 23, 2020

Bites

Tommy's Restaurant to Reopen for Curbside Pick-Up on May 4th

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK
  • Facebook
Tommy's Restaurant (1824 Coventry Rd., 216-321-7757) in Cleveland Heights, which has been shuttered since March 16, will reopen for curbside pickup beginning Monday, May 4th. Orders will be placed online and over the phone, paid for in advance and picked up outside.

The hours of service will be noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week. All essential safety protocols for food service and sanitation will be strictly adhered to, says management. 

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of Tommy's Restaurant, coventry

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. After Backlash, Ticketmaster Says It Will Now Offer Refunds for Postponed Events, but There May be a Catch Read More

  2. Ben Bebenroth Discusses the Death of Spice Kitchen and the Uncertain Future of Dining Out Read More

  3. Cuyahoga County Public Library to Layoff or Furlough More Than 300 Read More

  4. You Can Buy Facemasks From These Local Cleveland Companies Read More

  5. Why Did Michigan Get Hit By the Coronavirus Harder Than Ohio? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation