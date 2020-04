Chagrin Documentary Film Festival to Host Online Q&A with Director Erika Cohn

click to enlarge

Earlier today, the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival added three new films to its Docs on Demand series The titles includeand“We had already been exploring offering streamed film content but accelerated it fairly quickly to begin offering the Docs on Demand Series now," says Festival Director Mary Ann Ponce in a statement. "We hope this will give people a chance to watch some of our best films from the comfort of their couch during a difficult time.” CDFF has partnered with Cleveland-based BoxCast to offer the service, and films will be available on the festival’s website at chagrinfilmfest.org In addition, the Cleveland Film Commission’s Mike Wendt will conduct an interview with Erika Cohn, director of, a film about young lawyer who sought to become the first woman judge in the Middle East's religious courts, tonight at 7 on the festival’s Facebook page The CDFF folks say that “even if you have not seen any of [Cohn’s] films, we encourage you to comment and ask questions about her experiences as a documentary filmmaker.”