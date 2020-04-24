Chagrin Documentary Film Festival to Host Online Q&A with Director Erika Cohn

The titles include Silicone Soul, A Girl Named C and Buried Seeds.
“We had already been exploring offering streamed film content but accelerated it fairly quickly to begin offering the Docs on Demand Series now," says Festival Director Mary Ann Ponce in a statement. "We hope this will give people a chance to watch some of our best films from the comfort of their couch during a difficult time.”
CDFF has partnered with Cleveland-based BoxCast to offer the service, and films will be available on the festival’s website at chagrinfilmfest.org.
In addition, the Cleveland Film Commission’s Mike Wendt will conduct an interview with Erika Cohn, director of The Judge, a film about young lawyer who sought to become the first woman judge in the Middle East's religious courts, tonight at 7 on the festival’s Facebook page.
The CDFF folks say that “even if you have not seen any of [Cohn’s] films, we encourage you to comment and ask questions about her experiences as a documentary filmmaker.”
