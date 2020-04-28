Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Constantino's Market Has Closed its Uptown Location

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM

Constantino's, the local, independent grocer, has closed its Uptown location in University Circle. The Uptown store opened in 2012. The original market, which opened in the Warehouse District in 2005, is unaffected.

"It is always disheartening when something does not go according to plan, and especially when it is a business closing," says company representative Andrew Revy. "Sadly, after 8-plus years we have closed the University Circle store. The most difficult emotional aspect for all of this, apart from the financial impact on us, is that we have employees lives that are directly affected. We have an excellent group of employees led by our store manager, Don Bellino, who have done a tremendous job of customer service and were dedicated to trying to make the store a success. Unfortunately, the volume of customers is just simply not there for business viability currently, or the foreseeable future."

