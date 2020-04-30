Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Scene & Heard

Belmont Could Be The Next "Hot Spot" Ohio Prison, Full Unit Likely Infected with COVID-19

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 11:33 AM

click to enlarge ODRC
  • ODRC
The most recent numbers provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction show the continued spread of COVID-19 in Ohio prisons. Twenty-nine inmates and two officers have now died from the virus, and more than 3,600 have tested positive across the state's 27 facilities.

The vast majority of confirmed cases, and all but two of the deaths, have occurred at Marion and Pickaway Correctional Institutions, where facility-wide testing earlier this month revealed the extent of the outbreak. At Pickaway, 21 inmates and one officer have died. 



The Ohio Capital Journal reported Thursday that Belmont Correctional Institution, near the Ohio-West Virginia border, looks to be the next "hot spot" in the state prison system. An ODRC spokeswoman said that there was a unit within Belmont in which all residents had been exposed to COVID-19 and were "likely positive.” She did not say how many inmates lived in the unit, but claimed that they were being "quarantined."

(Per the ODRC's definition, quarantining means "separating and restricting the movement" of those who have been exposed to the virus. All but four of the state's prisons, and indeed all the inmates at Belmont, are supposedly in quarantine.)

Like other Ohio prisons, Belmont is far over capacity, which exacerbates the challenges of social distancing in congregant settings. When Scene spoke with HIV-positive inmate Derek Lichtenwalter, whose request for early release was denied in March, he said that he could reach out and touch five or six people at any time when in his bunk. 

"There's no adherence at all to social distancing," he told Scene. "It's impossible. It's not even impractical. It's just impossible."

The description was echoed by an inmate in the Capital Journal story, who said that inmates "can lay on our racks and hold each other’s hands. That's how close we are." 

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press conference this month that any prison which becomes a "hot spot" would undergo mass testing. Belmont has not yet tested inmates in a comprehensive way. They are currently testing only those with symptoms, and it's unclear at what infection level the facility becomes a "hot spot," according to the state. Right now, 37 inmates have tested positive and an additional seven are in isolation. 

If infections at Belmont explode, resulting in deaths and costly intensive care for dozens if not hundreds of inmates, DeWine will be to blame. His refusal to release or relocate a significant number of prisoners during the pandemic has made the ODRC a national disgrace and is the strongest counterargument to the consensus about DeWine's COVID-19 response.

The governor has been lauded locally and nationally, even though he is now coming under fire for flip-flopping on state directives related to mask usage (as he yields to pressure from the worst and dumbest humans alive: members of the Ohio Business Community). But he has shown an utter lack of leadership and humanity on the prison issue.

Incarcerated Ohioans are still Ohioans. They're humans, too. 

***
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
  |  
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Mayor Frank Jackson Confirms: All Cleveland Recyclables are Going to a Landfill Read More

  2. Ohio State Rep. Who Blamed Dayton Mass Shooting on Same-Sex Marriage, Introduced Abortion Bills, Loses GOP Primary for State Senate Seat Read More

  3. Lakewood Truck Park Still on Track to Open this Summer Read More

  4. Ohio City Mainstay Soho Eyes Early Summer Reopening with New Menu and Format Read More

  5. It Has Come To My Attention That I Know Way More Than Dr. Anthony Fauci Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation