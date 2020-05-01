Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Friday, May 1, 2020

Scene & Heard

You Better Believe There is Now a Bobblehead for Ohio Sign-Language Interpreter Marla Berkowitz

Posted By on Fri, May 1, 2020 at 9:11 AM

COURTESY NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM
  • Courtesy National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum was pleased to announce, Friday, a new bobblehead immortalizing Ohio sign-language interpreter Marla Berkowitz.

Berkowitz is often the star of the daily state press briefings with Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. As a certified deaf interpreter, Berkowitz conveys the critical information related to Ohio's pandemic response to the state's 300,000+ people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.



The item is only available for pre-order at this point — the image above looks to be a Photoshop projection — but it's $25 and will ship in July, per the Bobblehead Museum.

As a bonus, the museum says it will donate $5 from every purchase of the Berkowitz Bobblehead to Columbus Colony Elderly Care for the purchase of "special masks with clear visibility surrounding the lips for Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, and Hard of Hearing patients."


***
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

