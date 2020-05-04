Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Monday, May 4, 2020

Scene & Heard

Islamic Center of Cleveland's Free Clinic in Parma Offering Telemedicine Appointments to All Patients in Need

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 1:45 PM

CLEVELAND IBN SINA CLINIC
  • Cleveland Ibn Sina Clinic
Cleveland Ibn Sina Clinic (6055 West 130th St., Parma) last week announced their new telemedicine program that will allow patients to work with their physicians from the comfort of their home. The Clinic opened in 2019 and is supported by the Islamic Center of Cleveland.

"Through a virtual set-up, patients can maintain communication with their physicians, obtain medication refills, and receive public health education, including information on how to deal with anxiety and stress during this pandemic. We have expanded our clinical pulmonary services to address the additional burden of respiratory symptoms in our fight against COVID-19. We also offer appointments for an expansive network of physicians in the fields of endocrinology, cardiology, internal medicine, allergy/immunology, behavioral health, and more," they said in a statement.



The clinic sees all patients for free, regardless of background or income. Some patients, based on background or income, can also qualify for free medication.
New patients are welcome and encouraged.

