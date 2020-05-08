Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Cleveland Scene.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

Bites

Distill Table in Lakewood Announces Plans to Permanently Close

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge photo_aug_31_7_10_10_am.jpg
Sad news to report out of Lakewood as Distill Table announces that it will close its doors for good as a result of the pandemic. The small, buzzy space is not conducive to any sort of social distancing. Following is a note from management describing the painful decision.

********



To Our Distill Table Family,

Since the beginning, it was our commitment, as a member of this community, to do our best to give a full-service dining experience while leaving a mark on your palate and the planet. We did this by locally sourcing 80% of our products plated in-house, by teaming up with Twin Parks Farm to serve only the best certified organic meats and encompassing a fully eco-sustainable process with Western Reserve Distillers.

You voted us your Best New Restaurant in 2019 which is something we hold ourselves to as each of you walked through our doors and each plate went out of the kitchen. We have been members of Keep It Local Cleveland, the Cleveland Independents, Lakewood Alive and The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce to show our continued support for this incredible community
who has given us so much.

When we thought more about our commitment to being a full-service experience for our guests, one thing became clear, due to COVID-19 and the regulations for restaurants in place that we upheld and very much respect, we are unable to fulfill our full-service promise to our guests. These are circumstances that are beyond our control. We are a smaller establishment that must maintain capacity in order to thrive. The last thing that we want to do is endanger our community in any way.

That being said, Chef Eddie Tancredi has made the impossible decision to close Distill Table’s doors for good.

During this time, please know that Western Reserve Distillers is still open and thriving and we wish them all of the continued success. What we built together was nothing short of an incredible experience. Please support them.

Thank you to our team who has worked so hard to make Distill successful. We are who we are because of your hard work.

Throughout it all, our team and customer family stuck by us and for this, we thank you so deeply from the bottom of our hearts. We have been amazed at how you have shown up for us.

Thank you for dining with us. Stay safe and be well.

Sincerely,
Your Distill Table Family

Tags: , ,

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Speaking of Lakewood, distill Table

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Most Popular

  1. Arrest Made in 1987 Cold Case Murder of Barbara Blatnik Thanks to Genetic Genealogy Read More

  2. Ohio Restaurants Can Reopen on May 15 for Outside Dining and May 21 for Indoor Dining Read More

  3. Closing Streets to Expand Seating Would Help Struggling Restaurants and Bars. Will It Happen in Cleveland? Read More

  4. Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In Movie Theatre Plans to Re-open May 12th Read More

  5. On the Rise Named One of Food & Wine’s 100 Best Bakeries in America Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation