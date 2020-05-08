Distill Table in Lakewood Announces Plans to Permanently Close

click to enlarge

Sad news to report out of Lakewood as Distill Table announces that it will close its doors for good as a result of the pandemic. The small, buzzy space is not conducive to any sort of social distancing. Following is a note from management describing the painful decision.********To Our Distill Table Family,Since the beginning, it was our commitment, as a member of this community, to do our best to give a full-service dining experience while leaving a mark on your palate and the planet. We did this by locally sourcing 80% of our products plated in-house, by teaming up with Twin Parks Farm to serve only the best certified organic meats and encompassing a fully eco-sustainable process with Western Reserve Distillers.You voted us your Best New Restaurant in 2019 which is something we hold ourselves to as each of you walked through our doors and each plate went out of the kitchen. We have been members of Keep It Local Cleveland, the Cleveland Independents, Lakewood Alive and The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce to show our continued support for this incredible communitywho has given us so much.When we thought more about our commitment to being a full-service experience for our guests, one thing became clear, due to COVID-19 and the regulations for restaurants in place that we upheld and very much respect, we are unable to fulfill our full-service promise to our guests. These are circumstances that are beyond our control. We are a smaller establishment that must maintain capacity in order to thrive. The last thing that we want to do is endanger our community in any way.That being said, Chef Eddie Tancredi has made the impossible decision to close Distill Table’s doors for good.During this time, please know that Western Reserve Distillers is still open and thriving and we wish them all of the continued success. What we built together was nothing short of an incredible experience. Please support them.Thank you to our team who has worked so hard to make Distill successful. We are who we are because of your hard work.Throughout it all, our team and customer family stuck by us and for this, we thank you so deeply from the bottom of our hearts. We have been amazed at how you have shown up for us.Thank you for dining with us. Stay safe and be well.Sincerely,Your Distill Table Family